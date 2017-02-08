Three more years of Royal Patronage for Gibraltar Literary Festival

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that The Princess Royal has extended her Royal Patronage of the Gibunco Gibraltar International Literary Festival for a further three years. The Government said this was a testament to the Festival’s prestige and success. The fifth edition of the festival will be held 16 to 19 November 2017.

Minister for Tourism, Employment, Commercial Aviation and the Port Gilbert Licudi, said the festival was once again honoured that The Princess Royal had graciously agreed to continue as patron of the festival.

“The Festival has also been important in highlighting Gibraltar’s cultural diversity and has ensured that there is content for all ages and interests. We look forward to another successful event this year,” he said.

Mr Licudi said: “The Festival is now evolving and has become not only a highlight of our cultural calendar but of events of its kind in the English speaking world. Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar has delivered a Festival that already has an excellent reputation for the quality of its participants, the efficiency of its organisation and as a wonderful opportunity to show the world what Gibraltar has to offer in many ways.”

The Festival organisers are already engaged in preparations and in inviting a line-up of participants to continue building on the Festival’s success and its reputation as one of the leading events of its kind. The Festival teams have expressed their gratitude once again to the principal sponsor the Gibunco Group and founder sponsors for their support and look forward to welcoming new partners to the event.

The event will continues to have an important schools’ programme, ensuring that the Festival brings its rich knowledge to a younger audience.

Although already in the planning stages, the Festival is equally interested in receiving suggestions or feedback as to the content of the festival by writing in to the Festival’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/gibraltarliteraryfestival or to the following email address: info@gibraltarliteraryfestival.com.

