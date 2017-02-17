This weekend sees the start of the ‘Great Gibraltar Beach Clean-Up’ headed by the Nautilus Project to get the community involved and working together by cleaning and removing rubbish from the local beaches. As from this Saturday – for an hour – the team wants to be at different shoreline locations once every fortnight running up to September’s Clean Up the World day.

They are inviting individuals, businesses and organisations to join them in their challenge.

“We believe that this way not only will we create a cleaner environment coming up to summertime for all to enjoy but also help create a greater awareness of how detrimental our rubbish is to our coastline animals,” said Melanie Soiza-Stagnetto from the Nautilus Project.

The team is looking at this as a joint effort that will determine a positive result.

For their initial clean-up they have joined forces with GOHNS. This will be held this upcoming Saturday, 11am at Rosia Bay.

The aim is to table all seaside and shoreline areas around Gibraltar. The rubbish collected will be sorted and appropriately recycled or disposed of.

The Nautilus Project was started in June 2016 and organised voluntary school educational visits creating marine awareness about Gibraltar’s coastline.

Those wishing to get involved can do so via the Facebook Page www.facebook.com/nautilusproject/ or by sending an email to info@thenautilusproject.co

