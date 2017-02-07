Special day for Randall as he inspects Queen gun salute and presents £28,000 to charity

Gun salutes rang out across the UK and Gibraltar yesterday to commemorate the Queen making history by becoming the first British monarch to reach their Sapphire Jubilee.

It was 65 years to the day since the Queen acceded to the throne following the death of her father, George VI, on February 6 1952.

In Gibraltar the gun salute at Grand Battery was even extra special as former Commanding Officer of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, Lt Col (Rtd) Mark Randall, inspected the parade and then proceeded to distribute £28,000 to charity. This was the final sum of the monies he raised as part of his nine month journey – his Walk from Gibraltar to Jerusalem – walking 7,200 miles.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) fired a 21 Gun Royal Salute to celebrate the Queen’s Accession to the Throne, from Grand Battery, fired by Headquarter Company (Thomson’s Battery), The Royal Gibraltar Regiment. The Gun Position Officer (GPO) for the salute was Captain Kenny Alvarez.

Lt Col (Rtd) Mark Randall was normally received by the Commanding Officer (CO), Lt Col Ivor Lopez, and following the Port Call, the Inspecting Officer was escorted towards the inspection line before the guns were fired as he inspected the troops in the presence of family and friends and former colleagues.

