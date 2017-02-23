Spanish police visit RGP doc section

The Royal Gibraltar Police presented Spanish trainee dog handlers with a plaque during a courtesy visit.

A group of 23 Andalusian officers from the Associacion de Unidades Caninas visited the Rock last week.

The Spanish officers are undergoing a six month dog handling training course at the Escuela de Policia Local Villa De Los Barrios.

The aim of the visit was to see techniques and training methods employed by the RGP.

The visit also gave officers an opportunity to share and exchange knowledge and experiences.

During the visit Chief Inspector Brian Finlayson presented an RGP plaque to Escuela de Policia Local Villa De Los Barrios as a way of further cementing existing links between the two organisations.

