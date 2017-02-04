Sound donation for Hindu temple

Carlos on Main Street has donated a Bose 251 Environmental Speakers worth £1,000 to Gibraltar’s Hindu Temple Association.

The President of the Hindu Temple Committee, Deepa Aidasani, received the “generous donation” from Kishin Alwani, Chairman of The Alwani Foundation.

“The temple had been suffering from noise malfunctions during events for a long while. This disruption has paused events and ceremonies that many of the temples child attendees had planned, including the literary book festival,” said Mrs Aidasani.

“The decision to resolve this by donating the speakers on behalf of the Alwani Foundation was fast undertaken by Mr Alwani on learning about the problem, who said that he hopes that this will lead to much more enjoyment for everyone at Gibraltar’s Hindu Temple,” she added.

She also extended an invite to anyone wishing to visit the temple to contact her stating they would be welcome do so.

