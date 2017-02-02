Diplomatic protest after incursion

A local police boat shadows the Junta de Andalucia fisheries vessel Cormorán Granada through British Gibraltar territorial waters yesterday. The presence of the Spanish vessel was logged as an unlawful incursion. “The vessel was challenged and left BGTW,” a spokeswoman for The Convent said. “This will be backed up by a formal diplomatic protest to the Spanish authorities. Incursions are a violation of sovereignty, not a threat to it. They do not weaken or undermine the legal basis in international law for British sovereignty over Gibraltar, including British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.”

Related