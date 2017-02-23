Sardeña at London Fashion Week

Young Gibraltarian fashion designer Gabriella Sardeña participated in the Central Saint Martin’s London Fashion Week show.

Having obtained a first degree in Fashion from the Metropolitan University of Manchester, she was then selected for a Masters of Art at the prestigious Central Saint Martins (CSM) University of the Arts in London.



A former winner of Runway, she won the event as most promising Gibraltarian designer in 2015 and has now had her designs featured in the Telegraph .

To date Gabriella is believed to be the first and only Gibraltarian female fashion designer to study at Central Saint Martins (CSM) and the first also in being selected to participate in the prestigious and exclusive CSM showcase in London Fashion week.

She was one of 16 post-graduate students at CSM to show their designs on the London catwalk.



“It was very exciting and nerve-wracking, but it has been a good opportunity to show off all my hard work,” Gabriella told the Chronicle.

She began work on her pre-collection last October and worked solidly on her “colourful collection” in the two months after.

Models strutted the runway wearing eight of Gabriella’s designs inspired by the work of Danish artist Tal R.

“I used loads of mediums with the idea of bringing artistic paintings into real life,” Gabriella said.

Gabriella aimed to be as innovation as possible with her materials and her designs prominently featured the use of embroidery, coloured bin bags, VCR tape and party streamers.

The idea behind the clothes was to create sustainable and affordable outfits that are “glam and eye catching”.



Gabriella was the only female textile designer to display her work at the CSM showcase.

She presently a student in her second and final year of her MA at CSM, she is specialising in textiles and is part of a class of 38 MA.

Gabriella has also succeeded in getting a scholarship the British Fashion Council, a prestigious and respectful achievement and another first for Gibraltar.

The Central Saint Martin Class of 2017 showed their collection on the catwalk on the Friday night at the start of London Fashion Week.

