Route 8 gets bus tracker

The Bus Tracker Web App for Route 8, a route that services the Eastern side, has been launched.

The Bus Tracker Web App Service will be complete when the Night Bus and Route 7 becomes available shortly.

The Minister for Infrastructure and Planning, Paul Balban, said, “I cannot thank the IT & LD enough for their hard work and those at the Bus Company who make sure the service is overseen and works seven days a week. The Bus Tracker is a vital tool to put the bus service right into the hands of the user and has been very well received by members of the public.”