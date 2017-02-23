RG Chefs prepared to make pancakes for Cancer Relief

Cancer Relief is to hold a pancake event next week on Tuesday 28, Pancake Tuesday.

This is the 4th Pancake Day fund-raising event and for the first time the charity will be holding an event of its own at Grand Battery House where a team of chefs from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment and volunteers will be ready to serve delicious pancakes.

The event will be held between 10am and 2pm.

Cancer Relief is calling for everyone to support the event which “is thanks to the generosity of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment”.

Entrance is £4.50 for a pancake and a ‘cuppa’.

Alternatively, pancakes can also be enjoyed at any time at participating restaurants such as Bastion292, Corks, the Gibraltar Arms, Jury’s, Lord Nelson, Star Bar, The Bridge and Time Out. These restaurants too will give a donation for every pancake served.

“For those who cook their pancakes at home, why not get families and friends together, get out your frying pans and enjoy a scrumptious pancake whilst at the same time making a donation to Cancer Relief Gibraltar,” said a spokesperson for Cancer Relief.

The charity is asking people to take photos and send them to Cancer Relief (info@cancerrelief.gi) for their Facebook page.

With other people are opting to serve pancakes during their breaks at work and others hosting their own events in clubs and different groups around Gibraltar, the spokesperson said they could do the same.

“There are many different ways you can help to support this local charity. Please help us to make this a success. All funds raised go to helping anyone affected by cancer, or their relatives, in the community.”

Anyone wishing more information of the event, or wanting to join in, may call Chimene Hernandez on mobile 54014007 or Yvette Gomez on 58008761.

Those wishing to donate (cheques made out to “Cancer Relief Gibraltar”) can also call Chimene or Yvette to arrange for one of the fund-raising group to collect the funds. Alternatively, anyone wishing to donate online may do so at “Just Giving Cancer Relief Gibraltar”.

