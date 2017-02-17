Power station is ‘Ecosite’ certified by Bouygues

The North Mole power station is on schedule to be completed by later this year, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo announced yesterday as he revealed the plant had been awarded an eco-friendly status.

At a site visit yesterday alongside the Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, Mr Picardo unravelled a flag denoting the power station’s new classification as an ‘Ecosite’.

The Ecosite status was granted by Bouygues, the company constructing the power station, reflecting a commitment to protecting biodiversity and the aquatic environment.

Around €100m will have been spent on the power station by its completion, according to Bouygues, whose chief executive, Philippe Bonnave, confirmed construction is on time.

“The work that has been done here has been done to the most exacting environmental standards both in terms of the disturbance of the environment around us and the protection of the marine environment around us,” Mr Picardo said.

“This power station facility is something to be proud of, not just in how it is going to generate power, but in how it is being built and the process followed to build it.”

“It has been certified as being of the very highest standards in terms of respect for the environment around us.”



FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Related