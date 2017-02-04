Police trainees complete two-year stint

Six trainees have been presented with certificates by the Commissioner of Police on completion of a two year trainee programme with the Royal Gibraltar Police.

April Baldachino, Jay Marin, Mathew Borg, Brandon Robinson, Eric Philbin and Brandon Doherty joined the trainee programme in January 2015.

During their time with the RGP they have been attached to various departments within the organisation and have carried out a wide range of duties

The trainees have also been visible in town wearing their blue banded headdress and epaulettes, whilst accompanying officers on patrol.

Two of the trainees, Mr Philbin and Mr Doherty, successfully applied to join the RGP and are now undergoing police training as Recruit Police Constables in this year’s intake.

“During their time with the Force they have formed part of the police family and the RGP wishes all of them the very best for the future in their chosen paths,” said an RGP spokesperson.

The trainee programme was run in conjunction with the Government’s Training Scheme, which seconds the trainees.

