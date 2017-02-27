Police and Customs fish 2.4 tonnes of cannabis resin from the sea

Law enforcement agencies in Gibraltar have recovered 2.4 tonnes of cannabis resin with a street value of nearly £12m.

A total of 79 bales were recovered from the sea in the early hours of Monday morning, according to a statement issued by the Royal Gibraltar Police, HM Customs and the Gibraltar Defence Police.

Vessels from all three agencies were involved in fishing bales out of the water.



The drugs were discovered after the Customs vessel HMC Searcher spotted a bale floating in the sea about a mile west off Europa Point.

“On approaching the bale the Customs crew detected a suspect rigid-hulled inflatable boat engaged in attempting to retrieve other bales from the sea,” the statement said.

“On being challenged by the Customs vessel the suspect RHIB made off at speed out of British Gibraltar territorial waters.”

Another Customs vessel, HMC Seeker, arrived at the scene and identified numerous bales after searching the area.

They were joined by vessels from the RGP and the GDP and a total of 2.37 tonnes of drugs were recovered, with an estimated street value of £11.85m, according to the statement.

Related