Picardo would ‘very much welcome’ a chat with Dastis

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said yesterday he would “very much welcome” an opportunity to discuss Brexit with Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis, agreeing with La Linea mayor Juan Franco that Spain had softened its tone on Gibraltar since the departure of Jose Manuel García-Margallo.

Mr Picardo told reporters that while Sr Dastis remained firm on Spain’s traditional underlying sovereignty aspiration, his approach to Gibraltar was “materially different” both in tone and substance to that of his predecessor.

Speaking after meeting Sr Franco to discuss Brexit, the Chief Minister said Gibraltar’s position on sovereignty would not change, irrespective of whether Spain’s approach came “in dulcet tones or aggressive tones”.

“We will neither discuss nor negotiate the sovereignty of Gibraltar,” he said.

“But there are many, many things that we have to discuss and consider that could be of benefit the people of Spain and the people of the United Kingdom and Gibraltar.”

Mr Picardo said Sr Dastis had “set back” Spain’s co-sovereignty proposal and appeared to be open to exploring other opportunities in the face of Brexit.

“There is a valley of difference between both in tone and substance between what he says and what Sr Garcia-Margallo said,” the Chief Minister said, adding he hoped this would manifest into a deeper understanding of Gibraltar and its people.

And while “the dogma of the Spanish position” might prevent a Spanish minister from talking to a Chief Minister in Gibraltar, Mr Picardo insisted he remained open to dialogue that did not touch on sovereignty.

