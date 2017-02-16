‘No change’ on diabetes test strip, GHA says

Following some expressions of concern, the Ministry of Health has confirmed that the Gibraltar Health Authority has no intention of ending the use of blood test strips for diabetes patients.

The GHA said the public should be guided only by official notifications regarding the provision of health services.

“There have been some expressions of concern on the part of diabetes patients but I would like to reassure them that there has been no change in policy by the GHA as regards the provision of test strips,” said Neil Costa, the Minister for Health.

“These strips will continue to be provided as determined by clinical need, to help patients with type 1 and type 2 diabetes to manage their condition effectively.”

