New vetting process to be introduced for cultural organisations

The Gibraltar Government is to introduce a new vetting process for all registered cultural organisations. This is being carried out by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture. They will be working together with the Ministry for Social Services, the Ministry for Youth and the Royal Gibraltar Police, and the strategy will be implemented in accordance with the government’s Child Protection Committee policy and procedures.

The Minister for Health, Care and Justice Neil Costa, said the Government of Gibraltar was committed to making Gibraltar as safe as possible for all children, young people and vulnerable adults.

“This initiative from Gibraltar Cultural services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will serve to enhance the work that has been started by the Child Protection Committee,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile the Minister for Culture Steven Linares MP said he was very proud of the policy that was being put in place “policy and procedures that will safeguard everyone who is part of our local cultural environment”.

Mr Linares added that whether it was cultural events organised directly by the Culture Ministry or cultural activities organised indirectly in Government cultural premises, the Gibraltar Government was fully committed to creating efficient and more professional initiatives that guarantee the safety of children and young people in the community.

The aim of the process is to ensure that those leading cultural organisations will keep children, young people and vulnerable adults safe in their cultural environment.

A Government statement yesterday said that simultaneously, the vetting process will ensure that the key persons involved – whether it is coaching, leading, or assisting with children and vulnerable adult activities – are able to deal with concerns, recognise signs of abuse and apply safeguarding practices.

“In order to keep up with good standing practices, cultural organisations who wish to be on the register and their key persons will now be required to undergo this vetting process and carry out the safeguarding course delivered by the Care Agency. This process will be a requirement for all organisations wishing to be on the cultural register, to use cultural facilities and to receive cultural funding,” said the statement.

Gibraltar Cultural Services will write to all registered cultural organisations asking them to reregister and undergo this vetting process. For those entities that already work with children, young people and vulnerable adults, the vetting application at the Royal Gibraltar Police will be free of charge.

A three month grace period will be enforced. The closing date to hand in cultural organisation forms together with vetting certificates is Friday 12th May 2017. For further information please contact Gibraltar Cultural Services’ Administration Department on telephone: 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi