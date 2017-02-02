New tobacco zone includes estates

A tobacco Special Zone along the length of North Mole road has been expanded to include Waterport Terraces and Mons Calpe Mews housing estates.

The move will help law enforcement agencies clamp down on anti-social activity associated with tobacco smuggling.

Until now, the designated Special Zone in this area was limited to the seafront. It now stretches all the way to North Mole, including the two housing estates.

Gibraltar’s tobacco legislation puts restrictions on the sale and carriage of significant quantities of cigarettes in so-called designated Special Zones.

It also gives police and Customs officers additional powers to stop and search people at random, even if there is no suspicion of an offence being committed.

There are a number of such designated zones in Gibraltar, mostly along the seafront but also including a number of housing estates.

The amendments to the Special Zones was published last week in the official gazette.

