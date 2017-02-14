Museum Lecture Series: A journey through World Heritage

Marcello Sanguinetti and Sue Davies will this week take those attending thenext in the Gibraltar Museum’s lecture series on a journey round the World’s rich heritage through space and time, to look at the family that Gibraltar has joined and to examine the wondrous but sometimes also fragile World Heritage sites.

These latest series of lectures are being held in collaboration with the Gorham’s Cave Complex and the Gibraltar Scientific Society. This next lecture will be on Thursday 16 February at 7pm at the Charles Hunt Room, John Mackintosh Hall.

“Gibraltar’s heritage has been acknowledged internationally for centuries, and with the Gorham’s Cave Complex becoming a World Heritage site in 2016 we have now joined the illustrious UNESCO family made up of 1052 natural and cultural sites,” said one of the organisers.

This picture will take the audience on a journey through the Taj Mahal and the Great Barrier Reef, to the remains at Palmyra, Kathmandu and Machu Picchu their illustrated talk will look at the many positives for communities in working together to manage our environment sustainably. But culture and heritage can often be the first casualty in changing and challenging times.

The lecture is open to the public and is free of charge. For further information on this forthcoming talk or on the Museum Lecture Series, please contact the Gibraltar Museum at enquiries@gibmuseum.gi or on 200 74289.

