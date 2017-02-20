More doctors employed at GHA

Health Minister Neil Costa has reiterated the ‘absolute commitment’ of the Gibraltar Government to improving health services, as he outlined a number of reforms.

These include the introduction of key clinical posts in the Primary Care Centre and in the community, the GHA said in a statement.

“Investment in the profile and scope of the PCC brings GPs back to the heart of healthcare in Gibraltar and empowers clinicians in the day-to-day running of the centre,” the Authority said.

The Government said it is delighted that the deployment of a General Practitioner with special interests in Dermatology has proven to provide faster and better access to care and has exceeded expectations.

As a result of employing additional GPs across the PCC, the doctor with special interests in Dermatology can now be freed up to spend more time working in his area of specialist expertise, the Government said.

Following feedback from patients and clinicians, this dermatology service will now be extended from two to five clinics per week in order to further reduce patient waiting times for dermatology treatment.

Due to the success of this specialist clinic, the GHA also announced that it has secured the services of a specifically trained GP with special interest in Musculoskeletal Medicine.

“The GHA is confident that this new clinic will significantly reduce the Orthopaedic waiting times and provide faster access to treatment, including rehabilitation and joint injections.”

All patients referred to Orthopaedics will first be seen by this Specialist GP, who will provide treatments where possible and expedite the referral process to the hospital team if necessary.

The GHA has also identified that Elderly Residential Services would benefit from direct access to GPs.

Following clinical advice, the Government will recruit three part-time doctors who will work exclusively with ERS to provide personalised and specialised services.

This will ensure that residents in the care homes will have direct access to medical services and will decrease the number of residents being transferred to hospital.

“These GPs will work together with the current team of ERS health professionals to keep patient care and support for families at the forefront of the service,” it added.

A GP service will also be available at the Dementia Day Centre.

“Dementia patients who use the Centre will no longer have to attend the PCC for routine appointments and will instead be able to see a GP in a comfortable, relaxed and familiar environment.”

Mr Costa said: “It is essential that health care provision is continuously reviewed to ensure the best possible patient experience.”

“The introduction of a GP with Special Interest in Dermatology has been remarkably successful and the view of clinicians is that rolling-out this practice will be beneficial across the service.”

“I am proud to announce the expansion of key clinical posts in several areas, which both the Government and doctors are confident will streamline Gibraltar’s healthcare provision, reduce waiting times for treatment and release the pressure of demand on St Bernard’s Hospital beds.”

“The doctors and clinical professionals across the GHA are skilled, experienced and dedicated to providing the best possible service to Gibraltar.”

“It is only right that they are empowered to do so and that their advice is listened to and acted upon.”

He added: “Together, we will continue to work tirelessly to obtain greater enhancements across the health service that Gibraltarians can be proud of.”

