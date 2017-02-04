Marrache walks free on parole

A Supreme Court judge yesterday granted parole to convicted fraudster Isaac Marrache, even as he acknowledged that victims of the fraud would consider the outcome “grossly inadequate” given the “misery” Marrache and his brothers had caused.

Puisne Judge Adrian Jack said Marrache met all the conditions required in law for his release after serving a third of a seven-year sentence, leaving the court no option but to grant parole.

However as a condition of parole, Marrache will no longer be allowed to practise as a barrister anywhere in the world.

The decision brought to a close a three-week legal wrangle between Mr Justice Jack Jack and the Minister for Justice, Neil Costa. It meant Marrache walked from court yesterday a free man.

Lawyers representing Marrache, Mr Costa and the Parole Board had been embroiled in legal arguments on whether the minister was right to release Marrache on January 12 and withdraw court proceedings.

