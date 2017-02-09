Marrache liquidators sue Jyske over ‘dishonest’ transactions

Liquidators of collapsed law firm Marrache & Co yesterday began court proceedings alleging Jyske Bank “dishonestly assisted” Marrache brothers Benjamin, Isaac and Solomon as they defrauded clients of their firm.

Edgar Lavarello and Adrian Hyde, the liquidators, claim Jyske should have detected that the Marrache brothers were using client accounts to repay loans owed to the bank.

At the opening of a month-long legal dispute yesterday, lawyers on behalf of the liquidators aim to recover some of the losses incurred during the collapse of solicitors firm Marrache & Co.

Court documents in the case indicate the liquidators expect to recover £300,000 from the bank.

Marrache & Co opened client and office accounts with Jyske Bank in 2001, which remained open until its collapse in 2009.

The court heard how accounts were regularly overdrawn with large sums of cash moving between the Marrache’s office and personal accounts and their client accounts.

