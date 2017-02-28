Marrache liquidators ‘may chase other banks’, court told

Lawyers for liquidators suing Jyske Bank in the wake of the collapse of Marrache & Co told the Supreme Court yesterday that lawsuits could be lodged against other banks that were allegedly “just as bad” in their handling of the firm’s accounts.

The claim was made during the first day of closing submissions in the month-long legal case brought by the liquidators of Marrache & Co, who argue that Jyske Bank “dishonestly assisted” the law firm’s senior partners to defraud their clients.

Jyske Bank strongly disputes the allegation and yesterday the court was told that other banks had acted similarly when holding accounts for the collapsed law firm.

But a lawyer representing the liquidators of Marrache & Co said using the actions of other banks as a defence was a “spectacularly bad” argument for Jyske to present.

“Some or more of those banks may find themselves in litigation in the future,” David Alexander, QC, said on behalf of the liquidators.

