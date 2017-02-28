Makey to step down as Girl Guiding Commissioner in May

Girl Guiding Commissioner Valerie Makey is stepping down in May after six years in post and having reached the end of her tenure. With tributes by both the Governor, Chief Scout of Gibraltar, Lt. Gen. Edward Davis and Commissioner of the Scouts Mark Rodriguez, Mrs Makey made the announcement herself to a round of applause and cheers from both the Scouts and Guides at the Founder’s and Thinking Day ceremony at the Tercentenary Hall on Saturday.

The Governor said she was leaving behind a wonderful legacy – as he looked around to the large contingent from the guiding movement, he told her, “this is your legacy”.

The movement was grateful to her, he added, and she should feel very proud.

Mrs Makey has grown the association locally into a more professional body over the past few years and introduced the latest child safety guidelines and encouraging larger numbers to carry out awards. This year a large group of guides received their Baden Powell Award and there were three Commonwealth Awards. Mrs Makey will be succeeded by her deputy and Commissioner Designate Marie Bocarisa.

“When we think about growing the association, we don’t just mean in terms of numbers –although we have grown in that sense too- but also in sense of maturity, purpose and professionalism. I am proud to have been leading this association that sees so many young women grow in themselves and develop into the best they can be,” she said on Saturday.

Over the past few years she has worked behind the scenes on the project to refurbish the Brownie Hut on the Upper Rock – this outdoor and overnight facility – has not been available for many years and has seen the movement having to venture into Spain which has not always been practical and meant that the movement has not been able to provide this important part of its activities to its younger members. To the delight of everyone and to great cheer she announced the refurbishment of the Upper Rock hut would be starting imminently.

Government, she said, had awarded the tender for the works towards the end of last year and arrangements were now in place for JBS to start works.

“I cannot express how excited we are to finally see this project get underway- the upper rock facility and the experience of the great outdoors is an essential part of our member’s Guiding adventure. The new facility will be fully accessible for all our members and will meet all modern standards- so ladies, no more preparing lunch for 30 girls on a tiny four hob oven,” she emphasised.

But warned the hard work was not over though and they now needed to seek finance and sponsorship for the furnishing of the building and would soon be reaching out to the community for support. See pages 12 and 13.

