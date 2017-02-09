Justice Minister addresses police recruits

Justice Minister, Neil Costa, paid a visit to New Mole House police station this week where he addressed the recruits currently undergoing their initial police training course.

According to the Royal Gibraltar Police, Mr Costa welcomed the recruits and spoke to them at length on the challenges that holding public office and serving the community pose.

He emphasised how this also provides a great sense of pride, achievement and satisfaction which they should embrace.

The current recruit intake is made up of 18 RGP and 11 Gibraltar Defence Police recruit constables that are undergoing a 21 week long police training course before being deployed to operational duties.

