Howard’s ‘G’ fashion collection to launch during London Fashion Week

Local fashion designer and winner of Runway 2016, Gail Howard, will present her G Collection in London this week. Coinciding with London Fashion Week, one of the world’s biggest fashion events and a time when global fashion industry influencers are in the city looking for new talent, Mrs Howard will debut with her Autumn/Winter 2017-18 collection. Made up of 34 pieces in total Mrs Howard’s G Collection, as the title suggests, has been inspired by Gibraltar.

“I am ecstatic and I am really very nervous. I just can’t wait for it to happen,” she said hours before leaving for London last Friday.

A keen power walker, Mrs Howard, says her inspiration for the collection has come from everything she sees when walking around the Rock – the views, the caves, the flowers, the colours “and everything that Gibraltar is”.

This London Fashion Showcase will be held this coming Saturday has been described as a London fashion showcase with a difference and will be held at Gibraltar House. This fashion presentation will feature four emerging designers showing their latest collections and artistic accomplishments over the four floors in Gibraltar House.

Gail Howard will show her latest collection alongside Elelcie’s latest collection, the contemporary designs of Ecuadorian born Maria Bustillos, and abstract pieces by Stella Courtney.

The event will see live model installations, banner boards with details of their journey and what has been described as a unique immersive experience.

Gibraltar House is conveniently located just a stone’s throw from Store Studios, where London Fashion Week takes place this year.

