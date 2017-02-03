Hou Yifan unhappy about Tradewise tournament pairings

Tradewise Gibraltar made headlines across the world yesterday as the Women’s World Champion Hou Yifan from China shocked the world of chess by giving away her game against Lalith Babu from India in the tenth and last round of the Tradewise 2017 Gibraltar Chess Festival within five moves.

Hou Yifan apologised to chess players, her fans and those following the Gibraltar Masters, saying she had been dissatisfied and upset with the pairings throughout the tournament as she had drawn seven women players out of 10 rounds.

Tournament organiser, Brian Callaghan, defended the pairings system which are computer based and said he was disappointed at what had happened and felt Yifan had let herself down. Being a World Champion, he said, brought with it a great responsibility.

Although sympathetic about her reason for giving her game away, Mr Callaghan was quite clear that he did not believe the pairings had been wrong or that the move by Yifan had damaged the Tradewise tournament and referred to the world champion as having had a “bad day at the office”.

Related