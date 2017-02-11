Hockey – Gibraltar draw 5-5 against Dutch side Kikkers

In the first of two friendly matches against visiting Dutch league teams Gibraltar Hockey scored a late equaliser to end 5-5 against Kikkers (Holland).

After going 1-0 in front Gibraltar conceded three goals before they eventually came back to equalise 3-3.

Kikkers responded by taking the lead to 5-3. Two late goals from Gibraltar saw them equalise in their first of two consecutive matches. The next match is today at 16.30 local time against Abcoude (Holland).

