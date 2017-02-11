Hockey – Gibraltar draw 5-5 against Dutch side Kikkers

In the first of two friendly matches against visiting Dutch league teams Gibraltar Hockey scored a late equaliser to end 5-5 against Kikkers (Holland).
After going 1-0 in front Gibraltar conceded three goals before they eventually came back to equalise 3-3.
Kikkers responded by taking the lead to 5-3. Two late goals from Gibraltar saw them equalise in their first of two consecutive matches. The next match is today at 16.30 local time against Abcoude (Holland).
In the first of two friendly matches against visiting Dutch league teams Gibraltar Hockey scored a late equaliser to end 5-5 against Kikkers (Holland).