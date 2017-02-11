Hockey – Gibraltar beats visiting Dutch opponents

A strong performance by the newly refreshed Gibraltar national men’s hockey squad saw them come from behind to beat Dutch league hockey club Abcoude HC.

Gibraltar went behind early in the first quarter. Exerting high-up pressure on the Dutch defence Gibraltar responded with an equaliser before the first break.

Neither team scored in the second quarter as both battled to dominate possession.

Some good combinations between Shane Ramagge and Gareth Henwood, who returns to the squad after two years absence, saw Henwood crack in a stunner for the 2-1 in the 3rd quarter on a third clear attempt at goal.

Shane was to get a deserved 3rd goal from a short corner play in the final quarter to complete Gibraltar’s win by 3-1. The win came less than 24hrs after drawing 5-5 against Dutch side Kikkers on Friday night.

