Highest number of entries in current edition of Drama Festival

A total of 17 plays will be presented at the 2017 edition of the Gibraltar Drama Festival which will be held from Monday 20 to Saturday 25 March. Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, says all performances will take place at the Ince’s Hall and will start at an earlier time of 7pm. This year there are plays from the Trafalgar Theatre Group both seniors and juniors, Rock Theatre, Bayside and Westside Drama Group, Westside School, also GAMPA with juniors and infants, The White Light Company both adults and juniors, and Santos Productions. The Medway Youth Theatre from the UK also return to the festival.

The Gala night will be on Saturday 25 March at 7.30pm when this year’s Adjudicator will select a number of plays for the finals night. This will include the top two or three plays (subject to the timings of the plays) and will include the winning play of the Festival, followed by the awards ceremony.

The plays will be staged as from Monday 20 March: 7pm, 1. Bayside and Westside Drama Group presents “The Amazing Angel-Man”, an original children’s fantasy drama by Julian Felice (PG) 2. Rock Theatre presents “The Waxen Man”, a drama by Mary Reynolds (PG) 3. Trafalgar Theatre Group presents “Lemons lemons lemons lemons lemons”, a comedy/drama by Sam Steiner (PG). Tuesday 21 March – 7pm, 1. GAMPA Teens presents: “Punk Rock” a drama by Simon Stephens (15+) 2. Rock Theatre Group presents: “Blackadder II: Head”, a BBC comedy by Richard Curtis & Ben Elton (15+) 3. Trafalgar Theatre Group presents “Contractions”, a black comedy by Mike Bartlett (15+). Wednesday 22 March – 7pm, 1. GAMPA Infants presents: “The Hungry Coat”, a fable adapted by David Farmer (U) 2. Caiclub Performing Arts presents: “Alice…In Her Wonderland”, an original dance/drama adapted by Nauzesda Zumelaga (U) 3. GAMPA Juniors presents: “The BFG”, a children’s fantasy by Roald Dahl adapted by David Wood (U) 4. Trafalgar Juniors presents “Act Three, Scene Five”, by Terry Ortwein (PG) 5. The White Light Company Juniors presents “Wheels”, an original drama by Chloe Cortes Dellipiani (PG). Thursday 23 March – 7pm, 1. Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: “London, Madrid, Paris, Brussels and so on”, an original drama by Julian Felice (15+). 2. Santos Productions presents: “Forgive Me Father”, an original drama by Paul Bernard Santos (15+) 3. The White Light Company presents “The American Dream”, a tragic comedy by Edward Albee (18+) and on the Friday 24 March – 7pm, 1. Medway Youth Theatre presents: “Daryl and Stacey”, an original comedy by Maisy Crunden (U) 2. Westside School presents: “Living with Lady Macbeth”, a coming-of- age play by Rob John (PG) 3. Medway Youth Theatre presents: “Fragments”, an original drama by Maisy Crunden (PG)

Tickets for the festival will be on sale on weekdays at the John Mackintosh Hall as from Monday 20 February 2017, between 9.30am and 4.30pm. During performance days, tickets will be on sale at the venue an hour before the session begins. Tickets are priced as follows: Each Performance Session – £5.00 Gala Night – £10.00 Season Ticket – £ 25.00 Student Season Ticket – £20.00 For any further information please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services on 20067236 or email: info@culture.gi