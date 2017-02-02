Guardia Civil renews search for Lisa Brown

Guardia Civil officers have renewed the search for missing British mother Lisa Brown.

The 32-year old mother of one vanished from her home in Guadiaro in November 2015.

She was reported missing in Spain after she failed to pick up her young son from school.

This morning a team of over 20 officers combed through scrubland on Cerro Gordo near the town of Pueblo Nuevo de Guadiaro, where Ms Brown lived prior to her disappearance.

The Guardia Civil said in a statement that a number of items recovered during the search had been sent for forensic analysis.

Six people have been arrested since the launch of the investigation in 2015.

Two Britons remain in prison while the remaining four have been released on bail with conditions imposed.

The investigation remains open.



