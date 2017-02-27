Govt poised to push ahead on speed cams and fines

The Gibraltar Government is finalising preparations for the implementation of fixed speed cameras and on-the-spot fines.

The measures to crack down on fast drivers on Gibraltar’s roads could be in place as early as next month.

The cameras will be introduced following the launch of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan, which is expected shortly.

The plan, a draft of which was first published early in 2015 for public feedback, will set out the government’s plans for Gibraltar’s road transportation network.

“The plan will be announced within the next few weeks,” a government spokesman said.

“This announcement will be followed by a series of related announcements including the details of the speed camera scheme.”

Cameras have already been installed in a number of locations including Devil’s Tower Road, Europa Advance Road and Rosia Road.

The legislation underpinning the introduction of the cameras was unanimously approved by the Gibraltar Parliament last year as an amendment to traffic legislation.

The amendment also introduced provisions for penalty points and the possibility of disqualification.

Other aspects of the amendment such as road-side breathalyser tests have already been introduced.

Photo by David Parody.