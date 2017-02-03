Gibraltarian clubs get close to one million euros for UEFA Qualifiers

Gibraltar’s participation in the UEFA Euro 2016 qualifier group rounds earned local clubs a total of E809,087.19 from UEFA payouts.
The payouts came about as clubs were renumerated by UEFA for the participation of players in the national squad during qualifiers. The biggest earner was Lincoln Red Imps who earned a total of E442,469.56.
