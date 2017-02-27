Gib University plays host to sports law experts

International sports law will be the subject of a major conference at the University of Gibraltar next month. The two-day conference – Tuesday 28 and Wednesday 29 March – will bring together leading academics and sports law professionals to examine financial fair play rules; the role of the Swiss Federal Supreme Court in settling sports disputes; Sports and Politics: UEFA and FIFA Cases; and the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Vice-Chancellor at the University of Gibraltar Professor Daniella Tilbury said the conference would see lawyers, sports professionals and interested parties discussing the legal frameworks influencing access, as well as practice, across the sports sector.

“Ultimately, the conference is seeking to develop a practical understanding of international, and comparative sports law issues,” she said confident that the University of Gibraltar was well placed to broker these conversations as well as being committed to building a community of practice in this field.

The conference will include the participation of Gibraltar’s Attorney General and President of the Gibraltar Football Association Michael Llamas and the General Secretary of the GFA Dennis Beiso.

Also participating is Jose Maria Cruz, General Manager and Secretary of the Board for Sevilla Football Club, and also a Board Member to the Executive Committee of the Spanish Professional Football League, La Liga. Thilo Pachmann, a Partner with Pachmann Attorneys at law Ltd., a boutique style law firm specialising in dispute resolution based in Zurich, Manuela Macchi a UK and European Trade Mark and Design Attorney specialising in brand protection managing a number of worldwide trade mark and design portfolios, and Juan Crespo Perez, a specialist in sports and EU and international law.

Nadine Collado, University of Gibraltar Director of Professional Development and Commercial Services, leading on the conference told the Chronicle the university was presently exploring pathways to provide certificates and degrees in Sports Management for the next academic year.

With Gibraltar having recently gained full membership of various international professional sporting associations, she said the University decided to focus on delivering a conference on a very dynamic and important area in sports, that of sports law.

“The conference is aimed at a diverse cross-section of stakeholders, such as legal advisors, policymakers, career professionals, clubs and federations, sporting bodies, agents and academics by bringing a varied and strong programme with internationally renowned experts as speakers. Panel discussions have been centred towards topical areas such as doping and discrimination in sport.”

Meanwhile the following week the 2016-17 lecture series will draw to a close with world renowned Sports Physician Dr Eva Carneiro on Thursday 30 March. A Sports Physician who has worked in the New South Wales Institute of Sport in Sydney, Olympic Medical Institute UK and Chelsea Football Club. She is a contributing member of the UEFA Injury Study Group, works as Consultant in Qatar in the build up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and in The Sports Medical Group, at 68 Harley Street London. The lecture is at 7pm.

Photo by David Parody.