Gib attends Interreg international partners meeting

The University of Gibraltar is partnering with the Department of the Environment and Climate Change as well as the Department of Education to advance the transition to a low carbon economy and

support innovative practice in local schools.

The project, funded by the European Commission under the INTERREG programme, held its first progress meeting at the University of Seville on the 26 and 27 January and brought together partner institutions from Portugal, France and Spain.

The meeting introduced delegates to technological devices that assist with energy efficiency, as well as the various educational tools which include educational games (e.g. Climopoly and ACTGuides), building

of solar powered devices, short movies, books and a theatre script to embed education for sustainable development into the core curriculum. Guidelines on how to conduct environmental audits in schools

were also presented.

The latter will help assess parameters related to energy and water usage, indoor air quality, waste management, transport patterns, green spaces and green procurement practices.

The partner institutions are: from Portugal (Instituto Superior Técnico, Instituto de So ldadura e Qualidade, Associação Bandeira Azul da Europa and Edigreen – Soluções Energéticas), France (University of La Rochelle and Ville La Rochelle) and Spain (Centro de Investigaciones Energéticas Medioambientales y Tecnológicas and University of Seville).

Related