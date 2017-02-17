GHA resignations have ‘no impact’ on appointments, Govt says

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed doctors’ appointments will not be affected despite recent resignations.

In a statement yesterday the government criticized the GSD for “misleading” the public and politicising a doctor’s personal decision to leave the Gibraltar Health Authority.

The government ensured no appointments would be cancelled as responsibilities will be covered by locums until a permanent post is filled.

Six doctors have left the GHA since August 2016, but the government confirmed only three had resigned for personal reasons.

Labelling the GSD’s decision inappropriate to air doctor’s decisions publically, the government added it was unfair to subject them to public interrogation.

“It is increasingly evident that the GSD are using the GHA and their unfounded criticism of its clinical management as their new preferred means of attacking the Government. This level of political hypocrisy is unacceptable,” said the Minister for Health, Neil Costa.

“Neither patients, doctors nor administrative staff deserve it. The GSD are trying to imply a serious, systematic problem within the GHA that does not exist. Patients can be reassured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure continuity of care, and that all appointments will be covered by a suitable doctor.”

Related