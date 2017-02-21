Expert witness questions Jyske Bank’s handling of Marrache accounts

Jyske Bank’s handling of the accounts of Marrache & Co prior to the law firm’s collapse fell short of the bank’s own standards, an expert witness told the Supreme Court yesterday.

Jeremy Heales, the first expert witness to give evidence in the month-long lawsuit lodged by liquidators, said the bank’s approach raised questions of oversight and potential conflicts of interest.

But a lawyer for the bank questioned the value of the evidence offered by Mr Heales, who despite extensive industry experience had not worked in Gibraltar or with lawyer’s accounts before.

Liquidators Edgar Lavarello and Adrian Hyde are suing Jyske Bank for £6.7m, with millions more sought in interest following the collapse of solicitors firm Marrache & Co in 2010.

The law firm’s collapse led to the conviction of its senior partners Benjamin, Isaac and Solomon Marrache for fraud.

