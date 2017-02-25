DPC says no to Village Inn scheme

A project for 73-77 Catalan Bay – site of the Village Inn – was ‘not approved as submitted’ by the Development and Planning Commission during a meeting earlier this month.

An objector to the proposed development of the existing site, which will see the creation of a four storey residential and commercial building, also address the commission.

A resident of Catalan Bay for over two years, the objector felt strongly that it is “a unique place that has a Gibraltar Genoa link and the Village Inn is an important part of the history.”

He said he shows his children old photographs of the area where the building has been standing for many years. He believes there are three choices for the site, to preserve it, to replace it with the current application or to do something else.”

“I do not think the preserving it would be economically viable,” he said.

As a result, he said he wants the DPC to “dismiss it,” stating “if it was put in front of planning in a Cornwall fishing village it would not get past first base.”

“I think we should replace a statement building with another statement building,” he added.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Related