Danza Academy in finals of Muebt World Dance Championship

Junior students at Danza Academy have made it to the finals of the Muebt World Dance Championships being held in Torremolinos. The event is organised by the Ayuntamiento at the massive Principe De Asturias Theatre.

Seven groups have been chosen for the finals. The dancers will compete today. Making up the Hiphop team are Charlize Bujagiar, Brianna Trinidad, Gianella Ochello, Anna Hernandez, Searie McGlashan, Liyah Tante, Arianne Buhagiar, Shannon Pozo, Gabrielle McGlashan and Hannah Collado. The choreography and coaching has been done by Erica McGrail, Danza’s Hiphop teacher.

Anne Marie Gomez Danza director also assisted in the final rehearsals and said the girls in the Hiphop team were extremely talented technical dancers.

“Erica has done an excellent job. We hope to make the Rock proud and come back with the top prize of 1500 euros although we realise this will be a challenge. The Academy feels very proud that Danza will be the first Gibraltarian Dance group to have made it to the Muebt World Hiphop Finals.”

