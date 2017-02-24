Customs seize tobacco worth £33,000

Customs officers seized £33,000 worth of cigarettes and arrested two Spanish nationals.

The cigarettes were found when a vehicle loaded with 300 cartons was stopped and searched. A further 1,500 cartons were seized during a search of a nearby garage.

Customs officers had been in the area of the Eastern side of Gibraltar in an operation aimed at curtailing tobacco activity when the incident unfolded.

Investigations into this matter continue.

