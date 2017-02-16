Court hears further evidence from Jyske employees in Marrache lawsuit

A Jyske Bank employee who was responsible for overseeing the accounts of Marrache & Co told the Supreme Court yesterday that he had not regarded it as his job to “police” what was then a reputable Gibraltar law firm.

Senior credit administrator Bill Bishop told the court he had not been in the “mind-set to ask questions” regarding bank transactions requested by the law firm.

“We were office workers receiving instructions from a reputable law firm,” Mr Bishop said.

“I did not have the hindsight to think these payments were strange and police them.”

He added payments were done in a “robotic process” and it was not his job to police accounts.

The evidence was heard during the sixth day of a lawsuit brought by the liquidators of Marrache & Co, Edgar Lavarello and Adrian Hyde, who hope to recover £6.7m of client’s money and millions more in interest.

Senior Jyske Bank employees including managing director Lars Jensen and former deputy manager of the credit department Ian Styles also took to the stand yesterday afternoon.

The employees told the court they were not aware of the Marrache’s dealings and had the “utmost faith and trust” that the law firm would keep their accounts in order.

FULL STORY IN OUR PRINT AND E-EDITIONS

Related