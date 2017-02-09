Costa presents new PCC system to deal with repeat prescriptions

The GHA has introduced a new system to deal with repeat prescriptions with the aim of making the Primary Care Centre “more efficient and user friendly”.

The new system will allow patients to request a repeat prescription at a special desk in the PCC without necessarily having to book an appointment with a doctor.

The move could free up to 60 appointments a day in the clinic, however, it is expected that on average it will be half that as some patients will still require doctor appointments.

The Minister for Health, Neil Costa, made the announcement yesterday flanked by Primary Care Centre GP and Deputy Medical Director of the GHA, Dr Krishna Rawal, GHA Medical Director Danny Cassaglia, CEO of the Ministry John Reyes and the Principal Secretary for Health Evelyn Cervan.

“Clinicians in lead positions, and my Ministry staff and I, have been working behind the scenes, exploring different ways to cut waiting times for patients to see their GPs,” said Mr Costa.

“I am delighted to introduce this new repeat prescription service, where members of our community, who do not necessarily need to book an appointment, can be adequately catered for and in a timely manner,” he added.

