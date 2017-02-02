Convent frescoes unveiled today

A series of 16th century Franciscan frescoes recently restored in The Convent will be formally unveiled today.

The frescos were rediscovered in 2004 during routine works and in 2016 funding was secured from the Friends of Gibraltar for their complete restoration.

Some of the images are heavily damaged, but sections show detailed religious iconography dating back to a period when the Franciscan order was trying to spread the Catholic faith.

“This restoration project has brought to light the only early post-medieval frescos depicting human figures found to date in Gibraltar, depicting seven saints or blessed of the Franciscan order, including St. Francis of Assisi, St. Anthony of Padua and St. Bernardino of Siena, among others,” the Gibraltar Heritage Trust said.

“The fact that they have survived for over 500 years is remarkable.”

“Furthermore, the scale and detail of these frescos reflects on their importance and expense, underlying the fact that 16th century Gibraltarian society was both opulent and vibrant.”

“It is possible that further frescoes may still exist in adjoining rooms and this will form part of future investigation.”

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust worked in collaboration with the Governor, Lieutenant General Edward Davis, his staff and the Ministry for Heritage to complete the project.

The restoration work was undertaken by Ainoa Rodríguez Rueda, a professional conservator of the Escola Superior de Conservació i Restauració de Béns Culturals de Catalunya, Barcelona.

The historical research was compiled by Dr Kevin Lane, Ryan Asquez and Manolo Galliano.

