Clubs reinforce squads as they compete for European football during uncertain times

As Gibraltar football enters a period of uncertainty, with European club football still uncertain of whether it can be played in Gibraltar, clubs continued to reinforce their squads during the January transfer period.
The Victoria Stadium football pitch is understood to have been downgraded in its classification risking the possibility that without the resurfacing plans going ahead, no European club matches will be allowed to be played on the present pitch by UEFA. Even though there continues to be uncertainty over the planned resurfacing plans for the stadium, clubs have continued to invest heavily in their squads in a bid to gain one of the three opportunities to the first round qualifiers of the Champions League (1) and Europa League (2).
Not surprisingly, and with their squads already settled, the top two teams have been the least active in the transfer market. Lincoln have nevertheless surprised many as they looked towards the future development of their players taking the opportunity to use the transfer window to gain players some first division experience.
Lincoln Red Imps and Europa Point have continued their surprising interchange of players which last weekend saw four Lincoln Players join Europa Point on loan and feature in their match against Mons Calpe. In their latest interchange keeper Will Sykes, who has been their hero in the last two matches, although conceding 15 goals to Lincoln joins the latter. In exchange young keeper Jaylan Hankins gets and opportunity for first team football in the first division as he joins Europa Point.
