Calpe House mastermind dies

Charles Tilbury, Chairman and Founder of The Calpe House Charitable Trust, has died. He was 77.

Mr Tilbury dedicated 30 years of his life to the creation of this important institution.

The Calpe House Charitable Trust yesterday said it had been with great sadness that they had learnt this morning of the passing of Mr Tilbury.

“It is much regretted that his dream of cutting the ribbon of the New Calpe House at Norfolk Square, London, will not be realised. The Trustees wish to pay their sincere condolences to his wife, Emily, and his family,” said a spokesperson for the Calpe House Trust.

Charlie Tilbury led the group consisting of Peter Caetano, Albert Poggio, Otilio Viale and others to meet with the then Chief Minister Joe Bossano to discuss the idea of purchasing a home in London.

Mr Bossano committed himself and his government to match every pound raised by Charlie Tilbury’s group. Back then a total of £350,000 was raised within 12 months by the group which was then matched by the government contribution allowing for the first and existing Calpe House at 47 Princes Square.

Then as now the whole community rallied round the appeal.

Mr Tilbury run and owned what was then called the Gibraltar Embassy which was the bar called the Ye Old Rock in John Mackintosh Square from where most of the fund raising activities were planned, discussed and approved.

