Brexit white paper notes Gibraltar’s ‘particular interests’

The British Government will “respect” Gibraltar’s “particular interests” as it enters negotiations to withdraw from the European Union, the British Government said in a white paper on Brexit published yesterday.

The 77-page document sets out the British Government’s negotiating strategy for the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

Launching the document in a statement to the House of Commons, Brexit Secretary David Davis said the paper confirmed Prime Minister Theresa May’s vision of “an independent and truly global United Kingdom”.

Confirming the UK’s strategy would be guided by the 12 principles set out by Mrs May in her Lancaster House speech last month, Mr Davis said the Government was aiming for “a new, positive and constructive partnership between Britain and the European Union that works in our mutual interest”.

The white paper, entitled The United Kingdom’s Exit From And New Partnership With The European Union, was published a day after MPs voted overwhelmingly to permit Mrs May to press ahead with starting withdrawal negotiations under Article 50 of the EU treaties.

The document includes two paragraphs relating specifically to Gibraltar, other Overseas Territories and the Crown Dependencies.

“As the UK leaves the EU, the unique relationships that the Crown Dependencies of the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands and the Overseas Territories have with the EU will also change,” it states.

