Bossano highlights referendum anniversary at World Money fair

Joe Bossano, Minister for Economic Development, Telecommunications and the GSB, attended the ‘prestigious’ World Money Fair in Berlin last week, where he was a guest speaker at the Media Forum.

According to No. 6 Convent Place, Mr Bossano spoke about the historical significance of the 50th Anniversary of the Referendum for new circulating coins in Gibraltar and the Queens 90th Birthday Gold Coin Collection which was launched last year.

Mr Bossano also attended a reception to launch a new Gibraltar Gold Sovereign, ‘The Bicentenary of the Modern Sovereign’ and addressed the audience on the importance of this new coin for Gibraltar.

The new Gibraltar gold sovereign has been struck by the Tower Mint and marketed by Samlerhuset Group BV in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the timeless ‘Saint George and the Dragon Sovereign’ created 200 years ago by Benedetto Pistrucci.

Setting out the history of the sovereign No. 6 explained that in 1489 King Henry VII gave instruction to produce ‘a new money of gold’ to celebrate the country’s newfound stability.

The new coin, the largest in England in both size and value was appropriately named the Sovereign.

The original sovereign became a symbol of strength and security throughout the Tudor era. Production ceased in 1604.

After more than 200 years the Sovereign was reintroduced by George III in 1817 and quickly became a symbol of Britain’s international dominance and the growth of the British Empire.

The coin featured a design by the nation’s Chief Medallist Benedetto Pistrucci (1783 – 1855). His depiction of St George and the dragon was inspired by earlier classical styles.

The 2017 Gibraltar sovereign has been recreated by the great-great-great grandniece of Benedetto Pistrucci, Angela Pistrucci.

Her work has been exhibited around the world.

Ms Pistrucci has worked with master sculptor Raphael Maklouf to create this wonderful recreation of the design which has been approved and honoured by Gibraltar, the Government said.

“The Gibraltar National Mint is extremely proud to have been able to be a part of such a historic occasion,” it added.

“The Gibraltar stand was extremely busy this year as it participated in the World Mints Passport scheme giving out a token replica of the 1842 Quart.”

Mr Bossano commented that this is the fourth year that Gibraltar had participated in the World Money Fair and Gibraltar’s reputation in the important industry continues to grow year on year.

The Gibraltar stand was extremely busy this year and the show attracted 15,000 visitors, this is huge exposure for Gibraltar, the Government added.

Related