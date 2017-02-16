Bird strike grounds easyjet flight

A bird strike on approach to landing at Gibraltar’s Airport on Tuesday night resulted in the easyJet flight from Bristol being grounded overnight.

“The aircraft landed routinely,” said a spokesperson for the airline.

The airplane was still grounded yesterday, and the spokesperson added engineers were “working on it as a part needs to be replaced.”

The knock on effect meant that outbound passengers to Bristol could not fly on the night with “all passengers were provided with assistance, meals and hotel accommodation overnight.”

These passengers were coached to Malaga yesterday to a replacement aircraft with the flight taking off yesterday evening.

The airline reiterated that “the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always easyJet’s highest priority. We would like to thank passengers for their patience and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”