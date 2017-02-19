Barefoot walker arrives in Gibraltar after 1000km trek

Ilse Longuet has completed her 1,000km barefoot walk from Barcelona to Gibraltar.

She arrived on the Rock at midday today, having raised over €5,500 for less privileged children in Kenya.

Arriving in gale force winds and lashing rain, she was visibly pleased her three month barefoot trek was complete.

“It’s wonderful to be here,” she said.

“I cannot believe I have done it.”

She carried her two year nine month old daughter Helinah, weighing 12kg, the whole journey in a traditional Kenyan “kitenge”. In addition, she carried a 8kg backpack.

She told the Chronicle: “My feet are [but] my back is hurting the most, because I am carrying Helinah and the backpack.”

Having left Barcelona three months ago, she has been alone for the majority of the journey, until her friend Tyrone Freilich joined her in Malaga and completed the remainder of the journey with her barefoot.

