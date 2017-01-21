Westbound Transit

The Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov sailed through the Strait of Gibraltar into the Atlantic yesterday morning.
The ship was part of a task force that sailed into the Mediterranean last October bound for the coast of Syria, where Russia was involved in military operations in support of the Assad regime.
Several other vessels in the Russian task force also sailed through the strait yesterday.
Photo by David Parody
The Russian aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov sailed through the Strait of Gibraltar into the Atlantic yesterday morning.