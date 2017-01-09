‘Wedding Singer’ for local dancer Simon Anthony

Local dancer, actor and singer Simon Anthony, better known locally as Simon Bolland is about to embark on the UK National tour of the musical ‘The Wedding Singer’ based on the 1990s romantic movie comedy.

Simon who left Arts Education almost two years ago after completing his degree in Musical Theatre took on the stage name of Simon Anthony and has performed in a string of musicals ever since in the UK both in the West End and on tour.

Simon changed his surname from Bolland to Anthony so as not to clash with similar names in the industry.

“Since I left college it has been a rollercoaster ride. I just have not stopped working in a variety of musicals productions,” he says.

Last year he was part of the original cast of the musical ‘Wonder.land’ which received its world premiered at the National Theatre.

“Being on the National Theatre stage at the Olivier was an amazing experience especially working on a new show.”

His lucky break came shortly after he left ArtsEd when he performed in the Cole Porter musical ‘Kiss Me Kate’ at the Royal Albert Hall in concert with the John Wilson Orchestra.

He has also toured the UK in the Rodger’s and Hammerstein musical ‘Oklahoma’ playing the role of Will Parker performing the well-known number ‘Kansas City’ in the UK’s National Tour.

Then in ‘Singing in the Rain’ he played the part originally created by Donald O’Connor in the MGM classic film. He has also performed in the musical Ragtime, White Christmas and Hairspray where he played the role of Link Larkin in the UK National tour.

In the ‘Wedding Singer’ which goes into rehearsals this week he will perform as part of the ensemble and understudy both leading men. The show is due to start its nine month tour in February in Leicester.