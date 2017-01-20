Unite revamps private sector branch

Unite the Union is revamping their private sector branch with an aim to continue fighting against “inequalities” faced by local private sector employees.

The branch has appointed new shop stewards that represent a cross section of Unite’s members. It is hoped the new stewards will bring new ideas and a modern approach.

The union promised that major projects such as private sector pensions and union recognition will continue to be brought up until completed in a manner that best serves their members.

“Our statistics have shown that as a Union, we have recruited and organised ourselves within the private sector during 2016 to give our members the stability they need and to keep our Union strong despite tough challenges encountered,” a unite statement said.

Unite added they continue to encourage enthusiastic employees to get involved in “fighting against the existing inequalities in the private sector.”

Looking back over the past years achievements the union say they have given private sector members the stability they need.

An example of this being the unions work towards the reform of the Industrial Tribunal, now known as the Employment Tribunal.

One of their main concerns was the proposed introduction of fees, which was not introduced after months of consultation with the former Minister of Employment Neil Costa.

“This is a major achievement for Unite through consultation, and a clear example that in the private sector we must continue to remain organised, united and most importantly unionised,” Unite said.